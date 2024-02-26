The crackdown on AIF abuse comes with some collateral damage
Summary
- An RBI notification meant to curtail ‘evergreening’ of loans unintentionally leads to banks denying legitimate capital claims to VCs and PEs
Mumbai: India's top banks including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have walked back on capital commitments made to private equity and venture capital funds to avoid falling foul of a recent central bank circular on alternative investment funds (AIFs), three people familiar with the matter said. The development has rattled around 100 funds, the people said, putting a question mark over AIFs operating in a range of sectors including startup funding and buyout finance.