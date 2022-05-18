The curious case of Fino Bank exits

“Payments banks are regulated by the RBI. Even the compensation of their CEO is approved by the RBI. So when the holding company of Fino Payments Bank says that it had decided to limit the tenure of independent directors to one term, we need to ask why there was no public disclosure, and why this was not shared with the minority shareholders of Fino Payments Bank, who had voted on the resolutions between 31 March and 29 April," said the first executive. “This is reason enough for the regulators to probe the decision-making at Fino Paytech."