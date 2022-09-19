The curious case of missing clerks from banks’ workforce

“Technology has played a major role in changing the workforce distribution at banks and even at public sector banks. The change is visible. That and automation, I feel, have led to the clerical roles being not as central to bank operations as earlier," said Veinu Nehru Dutta, managing partner, FyneHand Consultants. Nowadays, one does not need to move too many files or have much paperwork as a lot of it has been automated. Third-party vendors have taken over some of these roles, Dutta added.