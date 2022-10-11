The curious case of SBM Bank’s growth

The bank has enabled some popular fintechs such as Slice, Uni, Lazypay to offer credit lines on its PPI via the API (application programming interface) infrastructure company M2P Fintech, which connects the bank and a fintech. The SBM and M2P partnership is an important one, wherein M2P does the platform work for the fintechs. Other API infra companies in the market are Happay, Zeta, M2P, Decentro and Card91. “The bank does not come to fintechs and tell them to work with them. The infra providers go to a fintech and say that we work with 2-3 banks and depending on your volume, we will put you on one bank," a fintech NBFC founder, who partnered with SBM via M2P, informs. He recalls that he went with SBM because it was giving the startup lower rates compared to Yes Bank.