The good and the bad of digital lending, in five charts

This is in large part a symptom of a growing demand for small-ticket retail loans in general. NBFCs in particular now give more than half their loans digitally, but by value, digital loans still have 11% share. This has been shaped by increasing demand for housing, vehicles, and education loans during the pandemic. So much so that the trend has taken the spotlight away from industrial loans, making retail the largest segment in India’s credit market for the first time ever in 2021.