The latest FD rates of Kotak Mahindra Bank are effective from today, non-senior citizens can earn as high as 7.20%3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 02:52 PM IST
- On April 6, 2023, the latest fixed deposit interest rates went into effect, according to Kotak Mahindra Bank's official website.
On April 6, 2023, the latest fixed deposit interest rates went into effect, according to Kotak Mahindra Bank's official website. With effect from Thursday morning, Kotak Mahindra Bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 2.75% to 6.20% for the general public and 3.25% to 6.70% for senior citizens. A maximum interest rate of 7.20% for non-senior citizens and 7.70% for elderly individuals will apply to deposits maturing in 390 days (12 months 25 days) to less than 2 years.
