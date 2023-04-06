The latest FD rates of Kotak Mahindra Bank are effective from today, non-senior citizens can earn as high as 7.20%

The interest rate on fixed deposits will be 6.25% for those maturing in 364 days and 7.00% for those maturing in 365 days to 389 days. The interest rate on deposits that mature in 390 days (12 months and 25 days) to less than 2 years is 7.20%, while the interest rate on deposits that mature in 2 years to less than 3 years is 7.00%. The interest rate is 6.50% on deposits with a tenor of three years or more but less than four years, 6.25% on deposits with a tenor of four years or more but less than five years, and 6.20% on deposits with a tenor of five years or more including ten years.