The message from the call money market

Call money is a short-term finance option with a maturity of one to 14 days. When borrowing takes place for a one-day time period or an overnight basis, it is termed ‘call money’ while if the borrowing is for two to 14 days, it is termed ‘notice money’. Repo rate is the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends money to commercial banks against securities such as Treasury Bills for meeting their short-term fund requirements. It is one of the main monetary tools of the RBI. The weighted average call rate, which is the unsecured segment of the overnight money market, is generally closely aligned to the repo rate.