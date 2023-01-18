The problem at Goldman Sachs isn’t what you think

Chief Executive David Solomon notably listed growth of management fees in the asset and wealth unit as the first of three crucial priorities. “One thing I just want to make sure people are focused on is, we have to do better in asset management," he said, adding that the firm’s balance sheet is still “larger than we’d like to have." The firm reduced its on-balance sheet alternative investments by $9 billion over 2022. But it is a difficult time to be shedding assets given the disruptions in markets. There is progress, as Goldman’s management and other fees were $8.8 billion last year. But the firm is still aiming for $10 billion, which it says it is on track to hit in 2024.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}