The Problem Isn’t Big Banks—It’s Banks Getting Bigger
SummaryGoing from a midsize lender to a larger one comes with regulatory and other challenges.
Recent regional banking crises have revived debates about the size of banks. Larger banks have been more insulated from some of the pressures hitting their smaller peers, such as deposit outflows and heavy concentrations in commercial-real estate lending.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more