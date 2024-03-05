The Problem Isn’t Big Banks—It’s Banks Getting Bigger

Fast-changing size was an underappreciated part of the story of Silicon Valley Bank. At the end of 2019, SVB Financial Group had total assets around $70 billion. It jumped to $115 billion the next year, and over $200 billion the following year. That was fueled in part by a surge in deposits, which went from about $60 billion at the end of 2019 to around $170 billion just before its collapse.