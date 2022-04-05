The red flags around buy-now-pay-later schemes

Tighter regulations could dent the profitability of BNPL by increasing their cost of operations. As it is, profits are elusive for BNPL players. High credit cost is one reason. In a recent report, Macquarie said that BNPL and digital lenders in general pay a higher credit cost and the ticket size tends to be lower. The ticket size is about ₹3,600 per transaction for credit cards, ₹1,800 for debit cards, and about ₹700 for BNPL players such as MobiKwik and LazyPay. Besides, competition is increasing: there are over 1,100 lending apps, as per RBI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}