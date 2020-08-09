The repo rate cut cycles help PSBs shore up capital

The government is trying “to keep the budgetary allocation for public sector banks’ capital needs low". Repo rate cuts help in doing that. When the repo rate is cut, the value of the government bonds held by the state-owned banks goes up. This is because when interest rates go down, bond prices go up and vice versa. When bond prices go up, the PSBs end up making profits. This profit is recognized almost immediately, and helps shore up the capital base of these state-led lenders. Also, the government does not have to dip into its budgetary revenues to shore up the capital of public sector lenders.