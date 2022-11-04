The reward is growing for card lenders but also the risks

There are also indications that despite the pickup in late payments, credit risk remains very manageable. The large U.S. card lenders’ delinquencies are on average still more than 20% below where they were in the third quarter of 2019, according to Autonomous. Many consumers also still have cash reserves: Synchrony Financial reported that only 40% of customers it has tracked that received stimulus payments have spent down that entire cushion in their accounts, up just slightly from 38% in July. It attributed that uptick to inflation and summer spending.

