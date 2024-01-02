The rise and rise of retail loans, now over ₹50 trillion
Summary
- Retail loans grew at an eye-popping 30% year-on-year in November, while loans to industry rose at a sedate 6.6% to cross ₹36 trillion
Outstanding retail loans given by banks tipped over the ₹50 trillion milestone for the first time in November 2023, latest central bank data showed. This was aided by demand from individuals, a push by banks and the merger between HDFC Bank and erstwhile mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC).