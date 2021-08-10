The quiet rise of India's small finance banks

One by-product of this difficulty with raising deposits is the interest rate on loans. In some cases, the lending rate could be as high as 30%, even when the loan is secured and is for a business purpose. According to RBI data, SFBs have outstanding loans of ₹83,441 crore as of March 2021. These had been given at an interest rate of 13% and above, as per the central bank’s data. Bankers say that the RBI is aware of these high lending rates and has expressed its displeasure on several occasions. In one meeting with the heads of SFBs, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is said to have reprimanded these bankers for charging obnoxious interest rates on small borrowers, which goes against their very purpose of such institutions, that is to enable enhanced financial inclusion.