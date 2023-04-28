The Surprising Risk That Turbocharged a $142 Billion Bank Run

The basic facts of the SVB meltdown remain shocking even if they’re no longer surprising. There wasn’t much reason to suspect that a bank with $209 billion in assets and $175 billion in deposits at the start of the year was in mortal peril as markets closed on March 8. But after SVB said it needed to plug a massive hole in its balance sheet, its stock crashed on March 9 and kept falling until the bank was seized by regulators on March 10. Federal Reserve officials have said that customers yanked $42 billion on the first day of the run and were on track to withdraw another $100 billion the next day.