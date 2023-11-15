Industry
The ugly underbelly of BoB’s app usage fiasco
Shayan Ghosh 10 min read 15 Nov 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Summary
- India’s second-largest state-owned lender crossed many red lines to boost its banking app’s user numbers
Mumbai: "Gandha hai par dhandha hai," says a man in a recording of a conversation accessed by Mint. That Hindi saying, loosely translated, means that a dirty job is still a job.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less