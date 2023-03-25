These banks are offering 9% interest rate on fixed deposits to senior citizens2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Unity Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Fincare Small Finance Bank are now offering fixed deposit interest rates of 9 percent and higher.
Banks have increased their fixed deposit rates after the central bank has hiked repo rates since May 2022. The FDs have emerged one of the safest investment options. Some banks are now offering fixed deposit interest rates of 9 percent and higher.
