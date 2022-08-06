These banks hike home loan interest rates: Here’s how much your EMI will go up

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank announced on August 5th, 2022, that it has increased its external benchmark-based lending rates (EBLR). The bank has mentioned on its website that “ICICI Bank External Benchmark Lending Rate" (I-EBLR) is referenced to RBI Policy Repo Rate with a mark-up over Repo Rate. I-EBLR is 9.10% p.a.p.m. effective August 5, 2022." Your EMI cost will rise along with the increase in I-EBLR if you a taken a loan from ICICI Bank. You will start paying a higher EMI starting the next month if your home loan is linked to the I-EBLR. Suppose you are a salaried or self-employed individual and have taken a home loan of ₹35 lakhs for a period of 20 years. I-EBLR previously stood at 8.60 per cent, and after a 50 basis point increase, it currently stands at 9.10 per cent. Taking into account the same, you were paying an EMI of around ₹30,596 before, but following a 50 bps increase, you will pay an EMI of ₹31,716 approx a hike in EMI amount of ₹1,120.