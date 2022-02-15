The interest rate on fixed deposits ( FD ) is very low. Investors prefer to park their money in Mutual Funds (MF) or stocks . Senior citizens still like to park their savings in term deposits to gain returns in terms of steady earnings. Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has kept the repo and reverse repo rates in its bi-monthly monetary policy review, hence banks are still in their low-interest rate regime stage. But there are banks that are giving lucrative returns to senior citizens on term deposits.

Jana Small Finance Bank

On deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 7.55% to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 11 January 2022.

Year [365 Days] -7.55%

> 1 Year - 2 Years - 7.55%

>2 Years - 3 Years -7.55%

> 3 Year - < 5 Years -7.55%

5 Years [1825 Days] -7.55%

North East Small Finance Bank

This small finance bank is on top of our list as it offers an interest rate of up to 7.50% to senior citizens. On deposits maturing in 366 days to 729 days and 730 days to less than 1095 the bank offers an interest rate of 7.25% to senior citizens. Whereas on term deposits maturing in 777 days the offers the highest rate of 7.50% to senior citizens and 7.00% to the general public. These rates are effective from 27 January 2022.

366 - 729 Days - 7.25%

730 - 1095 Days - 7.25%

777 Days - 7.50%

1096 - 1825 Days - 7.00%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

On deposits maturing in 365 Days to 699 Days, the bank offers 7% interest rate. On deposits maturing in 1000 days, the bank gives the highest return at 7.40% to senior citizens. These rates are applicable from 20 January 2022

365 Days to 699 Days -7.00%

700 Days to 999 Days -7.25%

1000 Days -7.40%

1001 Days up to 5 Years -7.25%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

This small finance bank also offers more than 7% returns to senior citizens on their deposits. Senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.30% on deposits maturing in 3 years and 7% on FDs maturing in 5 years. These rates are effective from 9 September 2021.

3 Years - 7.30%

5 Years - 7.00%

Fincare Small Finance Bank

On deposits maturing in 59 months 1 day to 66 months, the bank offers an interest rate of 7.25% to senior citizens. These rates are effective from 11 February 2022.

24 months 1 day to 30 months 7.00%

36 months 1 day to 42 months 7.00%

59 months 1 day to 66 months 7.25%

Yes Bank

Senior citizens can earn a 7% interest rate by opening a fixed deposit account for 3 to 10 years. These rates are effective from 4 January 2022.

3 Years to <= 10 years-7.00%

