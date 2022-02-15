There are banks that are giving lucrative returns to senior citizens on fixed deposits

The interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) is very low. Investors prefer to park their money in Mutual Funds (MF) or stocks. Senior citizens still like to park their savings in term deposits to gain returns in terms of steady earnings. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo and reverse repo rates in its bi-monthly monetary policy review, hence banks are still in their low-interest rate regime stage. But there are banks that are giving lucrative returns to senior citizens on term deposits.

On deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 7.55% to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 11 January 2022.

Year [365 Days] -7.55%

> 1 Year - 2 Years - 7.55%

>2 Years - 3 Years -7.55%

> 3 Year - < 5 Years -7.55%

North East Small Finance Bank

This small finance bank is on top of our list as it offers an interest rate of up to 7.50% to senior citizens. On deposits maturing in 366 days to 729 days and 730 days to less than 1095 the bank offers an interest rate of 7.25% to senior citizens. Whereas on term deposits maturing in 777 days the offers the highest rate of 7.50% to senior citizens and 7.00% to the general public. These rates are effective from 27 January 2022.

366 - 729 Days - 7.25%

730 - 1095 Days - 7.25%

777 Days - 7.50%

1096 - 1825 Days - 7.00%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

On deposits maturing in 365 Days to 699 Days, the bank offers 7% interest rate. On deposits maturing in 1000 days, the bank gives the highest return at 7.40% to senior citizens. These rates are applicable from 20 January 2022

365 Days to 699 Days -7.00%

700 Days to 999 Days -7.25%

1000 Days -7.40%

1001 Days up to 5 Years -7.25%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

This small finance bank also offers more than 7% returns to senior citizens on their deposits. Senior citizens will get an interest rate of 7.30% on deposits maturing in 3 years and 7% on FDs maturing in 5 years. These rates are effective from 9 September 2021.

3 Years - 7.30%

5 Years - 7.00%

Fincare Small Finance Bank

On deposits maturing in 59 months 1 day to 66 months, the bank offers an interest rate of 7.25% to senior citizens. These rates are effective from 11 February 2022.

24 months 1 day to 30 months 7.00%

36 months 1 day to 42 months 7.00%

59 months 1 day to 66 months 7.25%

Yes Bank

Senior citizens can earn a 7% interest rate by opening a fixed deposit account for 3 to 10 years. These rates are effective from 4 January 2022.

3 Years to <= 10 years-7.00%