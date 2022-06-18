This 100-year-old private sector bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits

Fixed deposits maturing in more than 1 year but less than or equal to 18 months will now earn 5.55 per cent, while deposits maturing in more than 18 months but less than or equal to 5 years will now return 5.60 per cent. The bank is now giving a 5.35 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in more than 5 years but less than or equal to up to 10 years, and a tax-saving fixed deposit scheme called as Naini Tax Saver Scheme will now fetch the maximum interest rate of 5.75 per cent.

