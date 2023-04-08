This 112 year old PSU bank revises FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 7.25% effective from April 102 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- Established in 1911, Central Bank of India has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Established in 1911, Central Bank of India has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. For deposits maturing in the next seven days to ten years, this 112-year-old PSU bank is now providing interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens. As a consequence of this modification, deposits maturing in one year to less than two years will now earn a maximum interest rate of 6.75% for non-senior citizens and 7.25% for elderly individuals. The latest FD rates of Central Bank of India are effective as of 10.04.2023.
