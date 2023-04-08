This 112 year old PSU bank revises FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 7.25% effective from April 10

This 112 year old PSU bank revises FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 7.25% effective from April 102 min read . 03:26 PM IST
- Established in 1911, Central Bank of India has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Established in 1911, Central Bank of India has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. For deposits maturing in the next seven days to ten years, this 112-year-old PSU bank is now providing interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens. As a consequence of this modification, deposits maturing in one year to less than two years will now earn a maximum interest rate of 6.75% for non-senior citizens and 7.25% for elderly individuals. The latest FD rates of Central Bank of India are effective as of 10.04.2023.
Deposits maturing in 180 to 364 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75%. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years, Central Bank of India will now offer an interest rate of 6.25%.
As of December 2022, the bank has a presence in all of India with a network of 4493 branches, 65.21% (2930 branches) of which were in rural and semi-urban regions, 3264 ATMs, and 10765 BC Points, for a total of 18522 Touch Points. In comparison to the same 12-month period concluded in December 2021, the number of digital transactions using Internet banking, mobile banking, IMPS, and UPI grew by 47% for the 12-month period ending in December 2022 (Jan. 22–Dec. 22).
