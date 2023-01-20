This 118 year old private bank hikes FD rates, get up to 8.00% on 444 days tenor

This 118 year old private bank hikes FD rates, get up to 8.00% on 444 days tenor3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- City Union Bank incorporated on 31st October 1904 one of the oldest private sector lenders having 118 years of existence has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr.
City Union Bank incorporated on 31st October 1904 one of the oldest private sector lenders having 118 years of existence has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 18.01.2023. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 5.00% to 6.90% for the general public and 5.00% to 7.25% for senior citizens. On a deposit tenor of 444 days, will fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for the general public and 8.00% for senior citizens.
