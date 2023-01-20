This 118 year old private bank hikes FD rates, get up to 8.00% on 444 days tenor

Deposits maturing in the next 181 days to 270 days will now earn 6.25% interest, while those maturing in the next 271 days to 364 days will earn 6.50% interest. On deposits maturing in 365 days to 443 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75% and on those maturing in 444 days, City Union Bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.75% on a tenor of 444 days. On deposits with a tenor of 445 to 699 days, City Union Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.95%, and on deposits with a tenor of 700 days, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 7.10%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}