This 84 year old private bank hikes FD rates by up to 15 bps: Check details
Founded in 1938, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is one of India's oldest private sector banks and a Scheduled Commercial Bank. According to the bank's official website, interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have increased. The new rates take effect on December 11th, 2022. Following the modification, the bank increased FD rates on tenors ranging from 1 year to 10 years by up to 15 bps. For deposits that are less than ₹2.00 Crores, the revised rates are applicable for both new deposits and the renewal of maturing accounts.