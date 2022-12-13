This 84 year old private bank hikes FD rates by up to 15 bps: Check details

Jammu and Kashmir Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.50% and for those maturing in 31 days to 45 days, Jammu and Kashmir Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.70%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 180 days will continue to fetch an interest rate of 4.50% and those maturing in 181 days to less than 1 Year will continue to fetch an interest rate of 5.50%. Jammu and Kashmir Bank has hiked the interest rate by 15 bps from 6.35% to 6.50% on FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years and a hike by 10 bps from 6.25% to 6.35% on those maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years. On deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 15 bps from 6.10% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years.