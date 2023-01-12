This 84 year old private bank hikes FD rates by up to 75 bps on these tenors

Incorporated in 1938, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is one of India's oldest private sector banks and a Scheduled Commercial Bank. The interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore has been increased by the bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of January 11, 2023, Wednesday. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors by up to 75 bps. For regular customers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, the highest interest rate is 7.25% on a deposit tenor of 1 year 1 day to less than 18 months.

