This 84 year old scheduled commercial bank hikes FD rates & MCLR

J&K Bank MCLR

On 10 June 2022, the bank has also hiked its MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) and now the overnight MCLR will be 7.10% up from 6.60%, 1-month MCLR will be 7.20% up from 6.70%, 3 months MCLR will be 7.40% up from 6.90%, six months MCLR will be 7.705 up from 7.20%, 1-year MCLR will be 7.85% will be 7.35%, two years MCLR will be 8.30% up from 7.80% and 3 years MCLR will be 8.35% will be 7.85%, as a result, borrowers having outstanding loan amount with Jammu and Kashmir Bank should note that their EMIs will go up. “For all kinds of fund based working capital facilities including ad-hocs/ TODs applicable MCLR will be 1 year MCLR," the bank has mentioned on its website.