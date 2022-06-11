This 84 year old scheduled commercial bank hikes FD rates & MCLR

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) established in 1938 is a scheduled commercial bank and is one of India's oldest private sector banks having 84 years of presence in the country.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) established in 1938 is a scheduled commercial bank and is one of India's oldest private sector banks having 84 years of presence in the country. The bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates, and as of June 11, 2022, Jammu & Kashmir Bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.90 per cent to 5.55 per cent on deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank FD Rates
The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 2.90 per cent on deposits of 7 days to 30 days, while the interest rate on deposits of 31 days to 45 days will stay steady at 3.00 per cent. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days will continue to earn a 3.90 per cent interest rate, while deposits maturing in 91 days to 180 days will collect a 4.00 per cent interest rate. Jammu and Kashmir Bank will now give an interest rate of 4.45 per cent, up from 4.40 per cent, on deposits of 181 days to 270 days, and 4.50 per cent on deposits of 271 days to less than one year.
J&K Bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.20 per cent on deposits maturing in one year to less than two years, and an interest rate of 5.40 per cent on deposits maturing in two years to less than three years, up from 5.25 per cent. Deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years will now return 5.50 per cent, up from 5.45 per cent before, while deposits maturing in 5 years to less than 10 years will pay 5.55 per cent, up from 5.50 per cent previously. Domestic term deposits maintained by resident senior citizens will continue to receive an additional 0.50 per cent rate across all maturity periods.
J&K Bank MCLR
On 10 June 2022, the bank has also hiked its MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) and now the overnight MCLR will be 7.10% up from 6.60%, 1-month MCLR will be 7.20% up from 6.70%, 3 months MCLR will be 7.40% up from 6.90%, six months MCLR will be 7.705 up from 7.20%, 1-year MCLR will be 7.85% will be 7.35%, two years MCLR will be 8.30% up from 7.80% and 3 years MCLR will be 8.35% will be 7.85%, as a result, borrowers having outstanding loan amount with Jammu and Kashmir Bank should note that their EMIs will go up. “For all kinds of fund based working capital facilities including ad-hocs/ TODs applicable MCLR will be 1 year MCLR," the bank has mentioned on its website.