This 85-year-old private bank cuts interest rates by 25 bps on FDs: Details here

Founded in 1938, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is one of India's oldest private sector banks and a scheduled commercial bank. On a variety of tenors, the bank has reduced its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr by up to 25 bps. As per the official website of the bank, the new interest rates are effective as of March 11, 2023. Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is currently providing a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on a tenor of 1 year to less than 2 years as a result of the modification.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}