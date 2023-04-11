This 85 year old private sector lender trims FD rates by up to 50 bps effective from today2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:32 PM IST
- Founded in 1938, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is one of India's oldest private sector banks and a scheduled commercial bank.
Founded in 1938, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is one of India's oldest private sector banks and a scheduled commercial bank. The bank has reduced its interest rates by up to 50 basis points on a variety of tenors, and this statement was made in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5% on Thursday. After the change, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) now provides interest rates as high as 7.10%. According to its official website, Jammu and Kashmir Bank's (J&K Bank) most recent FD rates are valid as of April 11, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×