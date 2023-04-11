This 85 year old private sector lender trims FD rates by up to 50 bps effective from today

This 85 year old private sector lender trims FD rates by up to 50 bps effective from today2 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- Founded in 1938, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is one of India's oldest private sector banks and a scheduled commercial bank.
Founded in 1938, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is one of India's oldest private sector banks and a scheduled commercial bank. The bank has reduced its interest rates by up to 50 basis points on a variety of tenors, and this statement was made in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5% on Thursday. After the change, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) now provides interest rates as high as 7.10%. According to its official website, Jammu and Kashmir Bank's (J&K Bank) most recent FD rates are valid as of April 11, 2023.
The bank has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in the next 7 days to 30 days by 50 basis points from 3.50% to 3.00%, and Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) will continue to give a 3.50% interest rate on those maturing in the next 31 days to 45 days. The interest rates offered by Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) will remain at 4.50% for deposits held for 46 days to 180 days and 5.50% for deposits held for 181 days to 270 days.
Deposits with maturities between 271 days and less than a year will continue to earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, while those with maturities between a year and less than two years will now earn interest at a rate of 7.10%, down from 7.25% by 15 basis points. The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, while Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.50% on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 10 years.
“The above rates are applicable for fresh deposits and renewal of maturing deposits for amounts less than ₹2.00 Crores. The minimum contract period of NRE deposits is 1 year. Domestic Term Deposits of Senior Citizens of over 60 years of age shall continue to earn 0.50 % additional rate across all maturities," said Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) on its website.
If a deposit is prematurely withdrawn, interest will be paid at a rate that is 0.50% lower than the rate that was in effect during the time the deposit was in the bank, providing the deposit was in the bank for a minimum of 7 days.
