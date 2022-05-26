This 94 year old private sector bank hikes interest rates on term deposits

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. was founded in 1927 in Thrissur, Kerala, and has 94 years of experience with 533 touch points around India. On the 26th of May 2022, this private sector bank raised interest rates on domestic and non-residential term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
On term deposits of 91 days to 179 days earlier the interest rate provided was 4%, but it has been hiked by 50 bps to 4.50% whereas on deposits of 180 days to less than one year the interest has been hiked by 25 bps from 4.25% earlier to 4.50% as of now. The bank will continue to offer a 5.15 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of one year or more, up to and including two years. The bank has introduced a new 555-day deposit term with a 5.55 per cent interest rate. The bank will continue to provide a 5.30 per cent interest rate on deposits of more than two years up to and including three years, and a 5.40 per cent interest rate on deposits of more than three years up to and including five years. Previously, the bank offered a 5.45 per cent interest rate on deposits held for 1100 days, but now Dhanlaxmi Bank has developed a new term of 1111 days with a 5.75 per cent interest rate which is the highest.
The bank will pay 5.50 per cent interest on deposits held for more than 5 years and up to and including 10 years. Except for Dhanam Tax Advantage deposits, senior citizens are eligible for an additional 0.50 per cent p.a. interest rate on all domestic term deposits of one year or more.
Dhanlaxmi Bank FD Rates
Here are the current interest rates on domestic and non-residential term deposits (w.e.f. 26.05.2022).
7 days to 14 days- 3.25
15 days to 45 days- 3.25
46 days to 60 days- 3.75
61 days to 90 days- 3.75
91 days to 179 days- 4.50
180 days to less than one year- 4.50
1 Year and above up to & inclusive of 2 years- 5.15