This 94 year old private sector bank hikes interest rates on term deposits

On term deposits of 91 days to 179 days earlier the interest rate provided was 4%, but it has been hiked by 50 bps to 4.50% whereas on deposits of 180 days to less than one year the interest has been hiked by 25 bps from 4.25% earlier to 4.50% as of now. The bank will continue to offer a 5.15 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of one year or more, up to and including two years. The bank has introduced a new 555-day deposit term with a 5.55 per cent interest rate. The bank will continue to provide a 5.30 per cent interest rate on deposits of more than two years up to and including three years, and a 5.40 per cent interest rate on deposits of more than three years up to and including five years. Previously, the bank offered a 5.45 per cent interest rate on deposits held for 1100 days, but now Dhanlaxmi Bank has developed a new term of 1111 days with a 5.75 per cent interest rate which is the highest.