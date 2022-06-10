This 98 year old scheduled commercial bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates

After the RBI raised the repo rate at its June MPC meeting, Karnataka Bank announced an increase in fixed deposit interest rates. The bank made this move on June 10, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Karnataka Bank Limited, a major scheduled commercial bank in India that was founded on February 18th, 1924, has a nationwide footprint with 878 branches distributed across 22 states and two union territories. After the RBI raised the repo rate at its June MPC meeting, Karnataka Bank announced an increase in fixed deposit interest rates. The bank made this move on June 10, 2022, and as a result, interest rates on fixed deposits of Rs.2 Crore and up to Rs. 10 Crore have been raised.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Karnataka Bank Limited, a major scheduled commercial bank in India that was founded on February 18th, 1924, has a nationwide footprint with 878 branches distributed across 22 states and two union territories. After the RBI raised the repo rate at its June MPC meeting, Karnataka Bank announced an increase in fixed deposit interest rates. The bank made this move on June 10, 2022, and as a result, interest rates on fixed deposits of Rs.2 Crore and up to Rs. 10 Crore have been raised.
Karnataka Bank FD Rates
The bank will continue to give a 3.40 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of Rs.2 crore and up to Rs. 10 crores maturing from 7 days to 45 days, and a 4.90 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing from 46 days to 90 days. The bank offers a 5.00 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of 91 days to 364 days, but the interest rate on deposits of one year to two years has been raised from 5.25 per cent to 5.35 per cent. The bank raised the interest rate on deposits held for more than two years to five years from 5.40 per cent to 5.60 per cent, and on deposits held for more than ten years from 5.5 per cent to 5.70 per cent.
Karnataka Bank FD Rates
The bank will continue to give a 3.40 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of Rs.2 crore and up to Rs. 10 crores maturing from 7 days to 45 days, and a 4.90 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing from 46 days to 90 days. The bank offers a 5.00 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of 91 days to 364 days, but the interest rate on deposits of one year to two years has been raised from 5.25 per cent to 5.35 per cent. The bank raised the interest rate on deposits held for more than two years to five years from 5.40 per cent to 5.60 per cent, and on deposits held for more than ten years from 5.5 per cent to 5.70 per cent.
Senior citizens will continue to get 0.40 per cent more than the general rate up to and including 5 crores only under Domestic FD for a duration of 1 to 5 years, as well as 0.50 per cent more than the general rate for a tenure of 5 to 10 years. Senior citizens will receive a maximum interest rate of 6.00 per cent on deposits of less than ₹2 Cr, and a maximum interest rate of 6.20 per cent on deposits of ₹2 Crore and up to ₹5 Crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Fixed deposit investors should be aware that Kotak Mahindra Bank, PSB, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and RBL Bank all have also raised fixed deposit interest rates just two days after the RBI raised the repo rate on June 8, 2022. Interest rates on deposit and loan products are also rising as a result of the repo rate rise to 4.90 per cent.