This 98 year old scheduled commercial bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates

Karnataka Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.40 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of Rs.2 crore and up to Rs. 10 crores maturing from 7 days to 45 days, and a 4.90 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing from 46 days to 90 days. The bank offers a 5.00 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of 91 days to 364 days, but the interest rate on deposits of one year to two years has been raised from 5.25 per cent to 5.35 per cent. The bank raised the interest rate on deposits held for more than two years to five years from 5.40 per cent to 5.60 per cent, and on deposits held for more than ten years from 5.5 per cent to 5.70 per cent.