The bank's RTGS transactions facility will remain non-functional between 2:30 am to 6:30 am on October 17

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Several services of Citibank such as internet banking, RTGS transaction, wallet function, etc will be down on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The service will remain inactive for at least nine hours. The New York-based bank said its services will remain affected from 9:30 pm (October 16) to 6:30 am (October 17). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several services of Citibank such as internet banking, RTGS transaction, wallet function, etc will be down on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The service will remain inactive for at least nine hours. The New York-based bank said its services will remain affected from 9:30 pm (October 16) to 6:30 am (October 17).

“Please be informed that our systems are undergoing a scheduled maintenance from 09:30 PM IST on 16th Oct to 6:30 AM IST on 17th Oct, 2021 to help serve you better," Citibank said in an official notification. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“Please be informed that our systems are undergoing a scheduled maintenance from 09:30 PM IST on 16th Oct to 6:30 AM IST on 17th Oct, 2021 to help serve you better," Citibank said in an official notification. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The services that will be affected during this period are: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citibank's online and mobile services won't be operational between 1 am and 2 am on October 17.

The bank's RTGS transactions facility will remain non-functional between 2:30 am to 6:30 am on October 17.

The IVR self-service will be down between 9:30 pm on October 16 to 12:30 am on October 17.

And, the credit card and Samsung Pay wallet will be down from 9:30 pm on October 16 to 1:30 am on October 17. However, dispute on any Citi credit card transaction can be raised by accessing the link sent as part of the system-generated transaction SMS, Citibank said.