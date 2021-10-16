Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >This bank's RTGS, net banking, other services will remain down for 9 hours starting today

This bank's RTGS, net banking, other services will remain down for 9 hours starting today

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Livemint

The bank's RTGS transactions facility will remain non-functional between 2:30 am to 6:30 am on October 17

Several services of Citibank such as internet banking, RTGS transaction, wallet function, etc will be down on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The service will remain inactive for at least nine hours. The New York-based bank said its services will remain affected from 9:30 pm (October 16) to 6:30 am (October 17). 

“Please be informed that our systems are undergoing a scheduled maintenance from 09:30 PM IST on 16th Oct to 6:30 AM IST on 17th Oct, 2021 to help serve you better," Citibank said in an official notification.

The services that will be affected during this period are:

  • Citibank's online and mobile services won't be operational between 1 am and 2 am on October 17.
  • The bank's RTGS transactions facility will remain non-functional between 2:30 am to 6:30 am on October 17.
  • The IVR self-service will be down between 9:30 pm on October 16 to 12:30 am on October 17.
  • And, the credit card and Samsung Pay wallet will be down from 9:30 pm on October 16 to 1:30 am on October 17.

However, dispute on any Citi credit card transaction can be raised by accessing the link sent as part of the system-generated transaction SMS, Citibank said.

Citi began operations in India over a century ago in 1902 in Kolkata and the bank has claimed that it is a significant foreign investor in the Indian financial market. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Citibank India reported a Profit After Tax of 4,918 crores.

