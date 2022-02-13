This bank emerges leader among PSBs in deposit mobilisation in Q3

With regard to net NPA, BoM was better at 1.24 per cent while that of SBI was 1.34 per cent during the quarter under review. For the third quarter ended December, BoM's standalone net profit more than doubled to ₹325 crore as against ₹154 crore in the same period a year ago. Its total income climbed to ₹3,893 crore from ₹3,582 crore in the year-ago period.