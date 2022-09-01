Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, one of the leading SFBs, has announced the revision of interest rates for Fixed Deposits Domestic and NRE/ NRO Interest Rates Accounts, a special interest rate offer, from 1-7th September 2022, on entering its 7th year of successful banking. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas Small Finance Bank , said, “It is our unique way to thank our customers, while we enter our 7th year, who have constantly supported us throughout this journey. We believe that adding value through right price transmission is the key objective of our institution. Additionally, Fixed income securities such as fixed deposits can add tremendous value for all our household, and senior citizens customers. Our customers are our family and we always work towards catering them with best product offering in tandem to their financial requirements".

In this offer the customers can now avail upto 7.32% interest p.a. on 888 days Fixed Deposit. Under this offer the interest rates for senior citizens have been increased to 7.82% and 7.47% for its NRE Customers.

The interest payout options under this special offer are monthly and quarterly. Additionally, the customer can procure higher interest rates for tenure greater than 1 year and to 3 years.

The offer is not applicable for fresh NRE Funds. Moreover, the festive season is about to start in India from September onwards and it is an opportune time for the bank to provide depositors the necessary benefits on savings and fixed deposits to customers especially in the hinterlands of India.

Benefits of this offer

The offer stays valid for 7 days from 1 September.

Higher interest rates for tenure greater than 1 year and to 3 years alongside Interest payout options ;monthly and quarterly

