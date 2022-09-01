This bank is offering more than 7% interest on fixed deposit (FD). Details here

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited, one of the leading SFBs, has announced the revision of interest rates for Fixed Deposits Domestic and NRE/ NRO Interest Rates Accounts, a special interest rate offer, from 1-7th September 2022, on entering its 7th year of successful banking. Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas Small Finance Bank, said, “It is our unique way to thank our customers, while we enter our 7th year, who have constantly supported us throughout this journey. We believe that adding value through right price transmission is the key objective of our institution. Additionally, Fixed income securities such as fixed deposits can add tremendous value for all our household, and senior citizens customers. Our customers are our family and we always work towards catering them with best product offering in tandem to their financial requirements".

