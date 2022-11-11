This bank is offering special FD rate of 8.25% for senior citizens

Pankaj Bansal, chief business officer of Bankbazaar.com, says, “With inflation still on the higher side and central banks globally continuing with rate hikes, the FD rates will continue to see an upswing in the coming months. The combination of reduced liquidity and sustained rise in key policy rates are expected to keep the FD rates inching higher. Many banks offer special tenor FDs with higher returns to attract customers, while others build higher rates into their existing tenors. If this situation continues, we anticipate that the rates may go up to 8% over the next few months."