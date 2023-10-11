Fibe, (formerly known as EarlySalary), India’s leading Fintech and Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, partnered to launch India’s first-ever numberless credit card for tech-savvy Gen Zs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjeev Moghe, President and head of Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “ This numberless Axis Bank card will prioritize the security of our customers while offering a robust financial solution that empowers smart and ambitious youth of our nation. Our overarching banking strategy of being connected aims to foster inclusivity and enhance accessibility for the diverse and growing consumer segment."

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fibe said, "We take great pleasure in introducing India's first numberless credit card, in association with Axis Bank. This exceptional card represents a significant stride in our commitment to offering secure and inclusive financial solutions to the ambitious youth of India. We aim to empower our users with a safe and secure payment ecosystem clubbed with the convenience of UPI payments thereby establishing a fresh benchmark in the credit card industry."

India’s first-ever numberless credit card: Features With a numberless credit card, customers get an added level of security as there is no card number, expiry date, or CVV printed on the card plastic. This reduces the risk of identity theft or unauthorised access to customer's card details ensuring absolute security and privacy.

The card is powered by RuPay, which allows the customer to link this credit card to UPI.

The card is accepted across all offline stores in addition to all digital platforms.

It also offers the tap-and-pay feature for added convenience.

This card has zero joining fees and zero annual fees for a lifetime.

The power-packed co-branded credit card offers cashback of a flat 3% on online food delivery across all restaurant aggregators, local commute on leading ride-hailing apps, and entertainment on online ticketing platforms.

In addition, customers also get a 1% cashback on all online and offline transactions.

