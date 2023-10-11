This bank launches India’s first numberless credit card with no CVV, expiry date, or annual fee. How does it work?
Fibe and Axis Bank launch India's first-ever numberless credit card for Gen Zs
Fibe, (formerly known as EarlySalary), India’s leading Fintech and Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, partnered to launch India’s first-ever numberless credit card for tech-savvy Gen Zs.
Sanjeev Moghe, President and head of Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “ This numberless Axis Bank card will prioritize the security of our customers while offering a robust financial solution that empowers smart and ambitious youth of our nation. Our overarching banking strategy of being connected aims to foster inclusivity and enhance accessibility for the diverse and growing consumer segment."
Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fibe said, “We take great pleasure in introducing India's first numberless credit card, in association with Axis Bank. This exceptional card represents a significant stride in our commitment to offering secure and inclusive financial solutions to the ambitious youth of India. We aim to empower our users with a safe and secure payment ecosystem clubbed with the convenience of UPI payments thereby establishing a fresh benchmark in the credit card industry."
