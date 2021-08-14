Private lender DCB Bank is offering a limited period attractive interest rate of 7.11% per annum annualised yield on a 3 year Fixed Deposit. This interest rate is valid on Fixed Deposits(FDs) booked on or before 16 August 2021.

Fixed Deposits are a favourable investment tool for savers that offers security and liquidity at one go.

How to book the FD:

A customer can book a DCB Bank FD either by visiting the branch, connecting with their respective relationship manager or online using the website or mobile application.

Any other resident Indian individual can opt for DCB Bank Zippi Online Fixed Deposit – an online Fixed Deposit facility, without having to open a Savings account with DCB Bank. Open a FD with DCB Bank online anytime, from anywhere in India transfer funds from your bank to DCB Bank and start the FD. The limited time offer is available for a short time.

DCB Bank Limited is a private sector bank with 354 branches across India. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Bank’s business segments are Retail, micro-SMEs, SMEs, mid-Corporate, Microfinance Institutions (MFI), Agriculture, Commodities, Government, Public Sector, Indian Banks, Cooperative Banks and Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFC). DCB Bank has more than 10,00,000 active customers.

