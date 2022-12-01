This bank offers 8.50% on FD for senior citizens effective today: Check details2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 09:32 PM IST
- ESAF Small Finance Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
ESAF Small Finance Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 01/12/2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 5.25% for the general public and 4.50% to 5.75% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate on deposits maturing in 999 days (2 years, 8 months, and 25 days) has adjusted to 8.50% for senior citizens and 8.00% for non-senior citizens.