This bank offers 8.50% on FD for senior citizens effective today: Check details

ESAF Small Finance Bank FD Rates

The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 14 days, and ESAF SFB is also offering an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits maturing in the next 15 to 59 days. The current interest rates offered by ESAF SFB are 5.00% for FDs maturing in 60 to 90 days and 5.25% for those maturing in 91 to 182 days. Deposits with maturities between 183 days and a year will now earn interest at a rate of 5.50%, while those with maturities between 1 year and a day and less than 2 years will earn interest at a rate of 6.60%.