This bank revises interest rates on savings accounts, now offers up to 7.50%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts and the new rates are effective as of 1st December 2022 as per the official website of the bank. Following the revision, savings account holders of the bank can now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.50%. Anyone who lives in India or who is a member of a Hindu Undivided Family is eligible to apply for a Utkarsh Standard Savings Account and start benefiting from the higher interest rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}