This bank's IFSC, SWIFT codes will change from July 1

"This is to inform that after merger of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, all eSyndicate IFSC codes starting with SYNB have been changed. All the IFSC starting with SYNB will be disabled with effect from July 1, 2021," Canara Bank said on its website. "We request you to inform the remitters (senders) to use only your new IFSC code starting with "CNRB" while sending NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, from now itself."