OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  This bank will charge customers for depositing more than 10,000 from 1 January 2022
Listen to this article

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is changing its banking rules from 1 January  2022. New rules are being introduced with respect to withdrawal as well as depositing cash. IPPB account holders will have to pay more for depositing cash and making cash withdrawals if they exceed the prescribed limit.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) offers 3 types of savings accounts with multiple benefits.

IPPB Basic Savings Account

In the Basic Savings Account, the cash deposit up to any amount will remain free. Cash withdrawal will remain free for up to 4 transactions per month and after that, the withdrawal charge will be 0.50% of the value subject to a minimum of 25 per transaction. in the Basic Savings Account.

IPPB Savings and Current accounts

In the Savings (other than Basic SA) and Current Accounts, the cash deposits will be Free up to 10,000 per month and thereafter, a charge of 0.50% of the value subject to a minimum of 25 per transaction will be levied.

In the Savings (other than Basic SA) and Current Accounts, the cash withdrawal will be free up to 25,000 per month and thereafter, post the free limit, a charge of 0.50% of the value subject to a minimum of 25 per transaction will be levied.

MINT PREMIUM See All

“This is to inform all the concerned that charges of cash deposit & cash withdrawal transactions as mentioned will be effective from 01st January 2022. These prices are exclusive of GST/ CESS which will be levied at the applicable rates," IPPB mentioned on its website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout