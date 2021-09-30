Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >This bank will shut down its ATMs from tomorrow. Check details

This bank will shut down its ATMs from tomorrow. Check details

‘Due to operational reasons, Suryoday Bank ATMs will be discontinued w.e.f. 1st Oct 2021, the lender said.
1 min read . 30 Sep 2021 Livemint

One can continue to use their ATM/debit card at any other bank’s ATM, the lender mentioned on its website

Suryoday Small Finance Bank informed its customers that it will shut down its automated teller machines (ATMs). The bank on its website said that it will discontinue its ATM services from tomorrow, October 1.

 "Due to operational reasons, Suryoday Bank ATMs will be discontinued w.e.f. 1st Oct 2021," Suryoday Small Finance Bank mentioned on its website.

However, one can continue to use their Suryoday Bank ATM/Debit Card at any other Bank’s ATM for your cash withdrawal requirements. The bank said for other banking services, customers can use Internet Banking and Mobile Banking (24X7). 

Last month, in his message to the shareholders in the annual report, managing director and chief executive officer of Suryoday SFB Bhaskar Babu said that the bank is looking to become a one-stop solution bank using strategic collaborations. “Our core mission for the next 3 years will be to build financial robustness for our inclusive finance customers using digital channels, which is simple, easy to operate and gives them holistic product options for wealth creation and superior user experience," said Babu.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited is a scheduled commercial bank. Commencing its operations as an NBFC, Suryoday started its operations as an SFB in 2017. The bank has a presence across 13 states and UTs across India through its 555 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamilnadu and Odisha.

Suryoday SFB had reported a 48 crore loss in the quarter ended 30 June 2021 on account of a write-off, provision on restructuring as well as the earnings impact on account of lower disbursements due to the second wave of Covid–19. The bank had reported a net profit of 27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

