This bank will shut down its ATMs from tomorrow. Check details

Last month, in his message to the shareholders in the annual report, managing director and chief executive officer of Suryoday SFB Bhaskar Babu said that the bank is looking to become a one-stop solution bank using strategic collaborations. “Our core mission for the next 3 years will be to build financial robustness for our inclusive finance customers using digital channels, which is simple, easy to operate and gives them holistic product options for wealth creation and superior user experience," said Babu.