This DICGC insured FD rates hiked, senior citizens can earn as high as 9.01% on 1000 days tenor2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank offers interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3% to 7% for the general public and from 3.60% to 7.60% for senior citizens. Senior citizens can get a maximum return of 9.01% on deposits with a 1000-day term, while the general public can earn a maximum return of 8.41%. As per the bank's official website, the new fixed deposit rates are effective as of 24th March 2023.
